Police arrest suspect in Hub City Laundromat break-in

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police announced the suspect who was wanted in connection to the a break-in at the Hub City Laundromat has been arrested.

Darryl Thomas, 58, was arrested in a house on North Hattiesburg Street Monday night. He has been charged with one count of commercial burglary.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find the man who broke into Hub City Laundromat.

Investigators identified the suspect as 58-year-old Darryl Thomas, of Hattiesburg. There is an active arrest warrant for Thomas on one count of commercial burglary.

If you know where Thomas is located, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.