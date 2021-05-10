Police: Man arrested in Mississippi for 1998 murder

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a 1998 murder of a 91-year-old woman in Mississippi, according to police.

Sergio A. Williams of Picayune was taken into custody Sunday and charged in the killing of Leola Jordan, news outlets reported. She was found dead in her home after being stabbed multiple times nearly 23 years ago.

Picayune Police Department Capt. Rhonda Johnson told the Picayune Item that she reopened the cold case in October. She reviewed witness interviews and collaborated with the Oxygen network television show “Cold Justice” to send old DNA evidence to more modern testing facilities in March, according to the newspaper.

Authorities said the DNA, coupled with old witness statements, led to the arrest of the 47-year-old Williams. He’s currently being held in the Pearl River County Jail, WLOX-TV reports.

Retired assistant police chief Jeremy Magri was a new patrol officer when he was sent to the scene in 1998, and he told the television station in 2014 that he found Jordan blood-covered in her bed.

“It appears maybe she woke up and there was some type of altercation that occurred and possibly after whoever the suspect or suspects were, after they committed the gruesome crime, they fled the scene,” he said.