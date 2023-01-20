HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Sumrall man is in jail after police said he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter in Hattiesburg on Thursday, January 19.

Hattiesburg police said Joseph Taylor, 27, tried to steal a catalytic converter off a truck in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 42.

Police said he ran from the vehicle to hide in nearby woods, leaving behind his tools, backpack and wallet. He was arrested shortly after.

Taylor was charged with malicious mischief and booked into the Forrest County Jail. According to police, more charges may be filed.