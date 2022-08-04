HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and running from officers in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4.

Hattiesburg police said they tried to pull over Terrance Bright, 19, of Terrytown, Louisiana, around 3:30 a.m. They said he didn’t stop, which initiated a police chase down Main Street to West Pine Street. The chase ended when Bright crashed into a building after turning his headlights off.

He and a passenger were checked out at a local hospital for minor injuries they received in the crash, according to police.

Police said they found ski masks, saws, blades and multiple catalytic converters in the car.

Bright was charged with felony eluding, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Terrance Bright (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.