HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said one person was injured after an exchange of gunfire between neighbors.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7 in the 1000 block of Edwards Street.

Police said the person who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

According to investigators, one suspect was arrested.