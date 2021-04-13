Police respond to shooting outside Tylertown post office

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WHLT) – Tylertown police are investigating after a shooting happened in front of the post office. The shooting happened Monday around 11:00 a.m. outside the post office on Beulah Avenue.

Police, along with deputies from the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene. They later received a call from Little Children Christian Day Care where Saterri Magee, 21, was taken into custody.

Police received another report about a gunshot victim at Walthall General Hospital. The victim, 22-year-old Leonardrick Riley, was treated at the hospital.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, further details are not available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Tylertown Police Department 601-876-4440.