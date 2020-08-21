Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

Police seize drugs and firearms in Hattiesburg

Pine Belt
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, a man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges by Hattiesburg police and Metro Narcotics Agents.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Austin Barnett was arrested at his home in the 300 block of Venetian Way. Officers seized 14 dosage units of LSD/acid, 7 dosage units of Oxycodone, 0.4 grams of meth, 106 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

Police said Barnett was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Barnett was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories