Police seize drugs and firearms in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, a man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges by Hattiesburg police and Metro Narcotics Agents.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Austin Barnett was arrested at his home in the 300 block of Venetian Way. Officers seized 14 dosage units of LSD/acid, 7 dosage units of Oxycodone, 0.4 grams of meth, 106 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

Police said Barnett was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Barnett was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

