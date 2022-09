HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing almost $20,000 in merchandise from Target in Hattiesburg.

Police said Katelynn Hardy, 28, of Sumrall, is wanted on five charges of felony shoplifting. They said the goods were stolen in multiple instances recently.

Anyone with information about her location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.