Pop-up shop, free toy giveaway to be held in Hattiesburg on Dec. 19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dramatic Divas Cosmetics will be hosting the “25 Days of Christmas” pop-up shop and free toy giveaway on Sunday, December 19.

The event will be held at The Hub at 1206 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Local businesses and vendors will be in attendance for holiday shopping.

Santa will also be giving away free toys to underserved children of Hattiesburg. Parents are encouraged to stop by with their children.

“It was in my heart to not let the Grinch steal Christmas. By the Grinch, I mean the pandemic. As a young, single mother, I thought it was important to help struggling parents in two ways – by creating a platform to empower self-employed, local parents and for the struggling parents who have fallen hard on times to simply offer toys to their kids,” said Dramatic Divas Cosmetics Owner Jessica Keys.

The event requires no registration and will be free to the public.