JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Various job openings are available within the Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD).

The school district is accepting applications for the following positions:

Chief Academic Officer/Curriculum Director (administration)

MTSS Director/Professional Developmental (administration)

SEL Coordinator (administration)

Elementary School Teachers (certified)

Middle School Teachers (certified)

High School Teachers (certified)

Elementary Counselor (certified)

Cafeteria (classified)

Bus Driver (classified)

Substitutes (classified)

Tutors (classified)

Speech Therapist

Speech and Language Pathologist

Click here for more information. Call (601)-792-2738 for questions or more information.