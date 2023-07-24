GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – George County deputies, along with other state and federal agencies, are investigating the discovery of possible human remains.

Investigators said no information regarding the gender, identity, or location of the deceased will be released at this time. They said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811.

Anonymous tips can be reported through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers via their free “P3Tips” app or call 877-787-5898.