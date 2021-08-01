Powers Fire & Rescue responds to 75 emergency incidents in July 2021

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer firefighters with Powers Fire & Rescue and emergency responders in Jones County responded to 75 emergency incidents during July 2021. The responses included:

Emergency Medical – 50

Motor Vehicle Crashes – 8

Road Hazards – 4

Structure Fires – 3

Deaths – 4

Fire Alarms – 2

Suicide Threats – 2

Vehicle Fires – 1

Brush Fires – 1

“Our crews had yet another busy month in 2021 with a variety of incident types that we responded to in July. We are blessed to have community volunteers in Powers who put their fellow residents before themselves and their own families,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis.