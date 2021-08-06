Powers firefighters, cheerleaders team up for “Welcome Back Tigers” event

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, Northeast Jones (NEJ) High School varsity cheerleaders and Powers Fire & Rescue volunteer firefighters teamed up to welcome students back for their first day of school.

Fire trucks were staged on both ends of Northeast Drive leading to East Jones Elementary School, NEJ Middle School and NEJ High School. Cheerleaders and firefighters held welcome back signs, waved and yelled “Go Tigers” as school buses and parents brought children to the schools.

“We had a great time this morning welcoming the kids, parents, teachers, administrative staff and other personnel back to school today,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bo Burroughs. “We greatly appreciate the NEJ varsity cheerleaders for joining us and cheering on the arriving students.”