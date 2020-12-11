PPE to be distributed to Forrest County community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Forrest County Emergency Management will be distributing masks and hand sanitizer to community members this weekend.
The drive-thru distribution will be take place at 4080 US Highway 11 on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Those who are elderly and shut-ins are encouraged to call 601- 544 – 5911.
