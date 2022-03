POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host their annual rodeo at the Pearl River County Fairgrounds Arena March 24-26.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. Children 10 and under, PRCC facility, staff, and students with a valid school ID will get in for free.

Events will include bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding.