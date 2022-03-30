POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders at Pearl River Community College (PRCC) announced tuition rates will be cut in half for Summer 2022. The offer applies to both full-time and part-time students.

General education classes being offered in person during the summer include Art Appreciation, English Composition I and II, College Algebra, Intro to Sociology, and World Civilization I and II.

Those options plus others like General Biology, General Chemistry, American Literature, Music Appreciation, General Psychology and Public Speaking are offered through eLearning in an online format. Many of the eLearning courses can be completed on the student’s schedule anywhere you have an internet connection. There are set deadlines for work to be submitted and proctored exams may require coming onto a PRCC campus.

HALF-PRICE OFFER DETAILS