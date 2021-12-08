PRCC employees can now fund a scholarship with paycheck cents

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Community College (PRCC) Alumni Association and Development Foundation asked the school’s employees to “Be the Change.”

Through the “Be the Change” initiative, employees can choose to donate the cents in their paychecks to help fund one scholarship each school year. Executive Director Delana Harris said if every employee donated 55 cents, it would fund one full scholarship each year.

“There’s a misconception that it has to be a $500 or $1,500 donation, so we wanted to come up with a really simple way that people internally can support our students,” said Harris.

Employees can sign up by clicking here. Find out more about “Be the Change” by emailing Delana Harris at dharris@prcc.edu.