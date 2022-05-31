POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will expand offerings for more students to complete an Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) on both the Forrest County and Poplarville campuses. The Practical Nursing (LPN) program has also been expanded by 30 students.

In Fall 2021, the Forrest County Campus (FCC) added a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to ADN evening program. The option is designed to give students the flexibility to continue working while attending classes. Courses are offered in the evening and the weekend in a condensed schedule compared to the traditional program.

The Practical Nursing program is available for full-time students during the day at the Forrest County and Poplarville Campuses. An evening/weekend option is available at all three campuses (Forrest County, Hancock County and Poplarville.) Full-time students complete the program in 3 semesters (one year) while the part-time students take five semesters to finish.

Expanding the offerings has created new positions at PRCC. This includes four nine-month full-time faculty positions and two part-time adjunct faculty positions. Both require a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Nursing as well as at least five years of clinical experience in an acute care setting

In addition to all PRCC admission requirements, the ADN program has a separate admission process with program specific requirements. Once accepted as a PRCC student, the ADN Interest Survey is accessed through the ADN website. The survey is open July 1 through October 1 for Spring admission and December 1 through March 1 for Fall admission.

Specific materials required for a complete application to the program are listed on the PRCC website. Admission requirements for the programs of study are specific to each option. Applicants for all options are required to take an entrance exam. Those interested in the LPN to ADN Evening options must have all 30 credit hours of required general education classes completed before an application is filed.

Like the ADN application, prospective students must first meet all PRCC admission requirements before completing the Practical Nursing application. Applicants must also take the TEAS Test completed through ATI Testing. The deadline to apply to ANY option is March 1.