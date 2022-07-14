POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) presented a $1.7 million workforce development grant for students who attend Pearl River Community College (PRCC).

“We talked a lot about today about health care workers, nursing logistics, truck drivers. Those are the kind of jobs we are training for here, because those are the jobs that can pay above average wages, but they also provide great opportunity,” said Reeves.

The governor said he is investing in the size of the classroom in order to increase Mississippi’s workforce. According to CNBC, only three-percent of workers in Mississippi work in Advanced Technical Skill fields.

Leaders with PRCC said the grant is a chance to build industry and economic opportunities.

As far as criticism of Mississippi’s workforce goes, the governor said there is an ongoing effort.

“We’ve got challenges, and I wasn’t elected to try to hide our challenges. I was elected to try to fix our challenges, and days like today, programs like we announced today, is going towards helping fix those challenges,” he said.

Advanced manufacturing and distribution support are the main sectors of the grant. With this grant, PRCC leaders said they plan to strengthen the local supply chain so employers have the workforce they need to produce and distribute from Mississippi.

There was also more than $600,000 invested in health care training to address health care shortages.