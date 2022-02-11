POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) has received a $25,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi for the third year in a row.

The WAVES (Women Achieving Victories and Education Success) grant is used to support women with a clear financial need to further their education. The grant is used to cover part or all of a student’s childcare needs.

Career and Technical Student Services Coordinator Tina Coleman serves as the program administrator. She hopes to exceed that number this semester. The program has seen six students complete their degrees so far.

“The WAVES grant is changing lives by using a two-generation approach to education,” said Coleman. “By requiring participating daycares have an education program, the Foundation is not only supporting the education of the student, but also the child.”

Students currently enrolled at PRCC are eligible to apply. For future semesters, students can apply by visiting www.prcc.edu/academics/womens-foundation-mississippi-grant.