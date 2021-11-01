PRCC to hold holiday “Wildcat Wonderland” experience

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host its fifth “Wildcat Wonderland” experience on November 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free event will include the following:

holiday decorations

cookie decorating

rides, games, crafts and slime-making

movie showings

live Nativity

a bounce house

a petting zoo

a donations drive

appearances from Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause, the Grinch, Olaf from “Frozen”, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Snoopy

“People are preparing to welcome the community to the campus. Faculty, staff and students work hard to get ready for this event, and this night kicks off the holiday season for everyone,” said Dr. Martha Lou Smith, Senior Vice President for Instruction.

Non-perishable items will be collected as a donation for children associated with The Market of Backpack Buddies of Poplarville. There will also be a donation drive in front of Ramey’s grocery store, across from PRCC’s campus from 9:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. the same day.

“Wildcat Wonderland” parking map, (Courtesy of Pearl River Community College).

PRCC students will perform at the Extraordinary Holiday Playlist concert at the end of the night in the Brownstone Center for the Arts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will sell for $7 and can be purchased here.