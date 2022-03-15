POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) Career Technical Education (CTE) will host a career fest on Wednesday, March 23.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Marvin R. White Coliseum. At least 50 vendors will attend the event, including those who represent the automotive industry, business industry and healthcare industry.

Space is still available for companies seeking to find future employees. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their current resume with them.

To register, email Dean of Career & Technical Education for Poplarville and Hancock Campuses Dr. Amy Townsend at atownsend@prcc.edu.