FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will offer a Sonography program this fall at the Forrest County campus.

The program will begin in August and runs for 12 months. The school will admit only 15 students into the program. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday during daytime.

Diagnostic Medical Sonography uses high frequency sound waves to produce images of organs, masses, fluid collections and vascular structures in the body. In Mississippi, the median annual income is $56,534.

Students interested in applying for the program must have graduated from a JCERT Radiologic Technology program, an A.A.S. degree in Health Science & Nursing or am allied health program with an acute patient care component approved by the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Director.

Learn about additional prerequisites here. Click here to apply.