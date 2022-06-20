POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pearl River Community College (PRCC) Board of Directors voted to keep in-state tuition the same for the 2022-2023 school year and to give faculty and staff a five-percent raise.

The school’s in-state tuition cost has remained the same since 2017. A new cost-saving course material program was also recently initiated by the school. Students pay a $30 fee per credit hour for their courses’ digital materials. Students can pay $90 per course or $450 for a full 15-hour semester.

The Board of Directors also voted to give faculty and staff a 5% salary increase, effective July 1. This will be the fourth year the school’s faculty and staff will see a pay raise.

PRCC students who live in Forrest County, Hancock County or the City of Hattiesburg are encouraged to check out the County Tuition Assistance Program.

The board’s decision was made during a Tuesday, June 14 meeting.