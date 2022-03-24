HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) and William Carey University (WCU) are partnering to better assist health sciences healthcare students with tuition costs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) targets PRCC graduates who want to further their education at WCU. PRCC students who are enrolled in pre-professional and healthcare programs can join healthcare programs specific courses for dual enrollment at WCU, but at PRCC’s tuition rate.

The partnership means WCU will assist PRCC with initiating pre-professional programs for physical therapy, pharmacy, health information management, health administration and education and RN-BSN offerings. Students who are dually enrolled at the two schools will receive academic support from WCU. The two schools will work together to promote open communications and evaluation of current programs and future planning.