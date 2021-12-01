Pre-K programs in Lamar County receive nearly $44K from Community Bank

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Community Bank donated $43,750 to the Lamar County School District’s early learning program.

Pine Belt News reported the Mississippi Department of Revenue encouraged people and businesses to donate to Pre-K programs every year for a 1:1 tax credit through the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013.

Community Bank’s donation will support early learning for more than 300 students in Lamar County. The school district was able to build two new classrooms last year with the total $619,380 donated through the Early Learning Collaborative Act.

Donations can still be made to the collaborative until December 31, 2021. Checks should be made out to the Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative and mailed or dropped off to the School District at 424 Martin Luther Kind Drive, Purvis, MS 39475. Donators will receive a 1:1 tax credit on their state income taxes.