HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man accused of trying to record people in a bathroom of a business.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 6. Police responded to the business in the 5900 block of Highway 49 and located the suspect, 34-year-old Desmond Barnes, of Prentiss.

They said he tried to run through the store to avoid the officer, but Barnes was arrested.

He was charged with one felony count of voyeurism and booked into the Forrest County Jail.