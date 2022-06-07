PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Prentiss man was shot in the face and robbed on Monday, June 6, according to authorities.

The Prentiss Headlight reported John Anderson, 82, was attacked on Garland Broom Road when he stopped to help what he thought were stranded drivers.

Jefferson Davis County deputies said Anderson went home to get gas for the two suspects. When he returned, Anderson was shot in the face, beaten and robbed.

A passerby found Anderson on the side of the road. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he was listed in critical condition.

Deputies said the two suspects fled in a newer model tan car. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.