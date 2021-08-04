Presbyterian Christian School safe return plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 12 News morning team continues to focus on healthy lifestyle tips as the summer comes to an end and everyone returns to an August routine. Adrianna Smith from Life of Mississippi is back teaching Jacob Lanier easy at home workouts.

When working out your body, it’s important not to forget your legs! Quads are the muscle above your knee, and an easy workout sitting our standing is leg raises. Just lift your leg until it creates a ninety degree angle with your body, and then set it back down. Lift the same leg at a speed that works for you for one minutes. Then switch legs.