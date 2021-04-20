Prescribed fire scheduled for Mississippi’s Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will intentionally set a fire on part of an undeveloped barrier island south of Biloxi.

The prescribed burn is scheduled for Wednesday on the central part of Deer Island.

Depending on weather, it could begin in the late morning and last up to six hours.

A news release from the department said some trees could smolder for much longer.

The department is encouraging people to stay off the central part of Deer Island for at least a week because dead trees will continue to fall.

The fire will help thin an overpopulation of dense trees, promote a healthy space for wildlife habitat and aid debris removal from Hurricane Zeta.

The fire will also help with removal of invasive species such as Chinese Tallow and Cogon grass, and it will increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.