HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss School of Music and The Pride of Mississippi, in cooperation with the Southern Miss Alumni Association, invite all Pride of Mississippi Marching Band alumni, family, and friends for the 2023 Pride of Mississippi Alumni Band.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Registration is now open at usm.edu/band.

Organizers asked all Pride alumni to come and join them for this special Thanksgiving weekend gathering. They will be able to reunite with friends and welcome the next class of alumni as The Pride also celebrates Senior Day.

“The musical network of friends is core to the success of The Pride,” said Dr. Travis Higa, Director of The Pride. “It will be a great time for reconnection, music, and fun with so many familiar faces.”

The game-day schedule is still pending. Alumni are asked to plan to arrive in Hattiesburg Friday night or very early Saturday morning, November 25.

Alumni are welcome to participate in the performance or simply be a part of the festivities. Options range between $65, including lunch, admission to the football game, and a black Pride of Mississippi Alumni Band polo; and $45 for those who have purchased an Alumni Band polo.