Pride of Mississippi marching band celebrates 101st anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Music is celebrating the program’s 101st year. They’re inviting all alumni back to perform with the band at the final home game of the season on November 27, 2021.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles face Florida International University on the traditional senior day to close the regular season. Registration to participate is open now through October 31 at www.usm.edu/band.

“Eat your Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, have a second helping or two, enjoy your family time and then join your Alumni Band family for dessert on Saturday,” said Ron Hancock, Pride alum and event organizer. “We are hoping to have more than 101 participants from across the years join us in a daylong celebration.”

According to the university, the day begins early with check-in and rehearsal, then a campus tour and lunch with the band. Eagle Walk kicks off the afternoon before marching into the stadium to sit with The Pride, perform at halftime, and wrap up the evening with friends.