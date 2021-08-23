Pride Preview set for August 27 at USM’s Centennial Green

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and the Dixie Darlings start the 2021 football season with Pride Preview, Friday, August 27. The event will be at 7:00 p.m. on the Centennial Green next to Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

According to university leaders, the band will play their traditional pre-game show and a special preview performance of their first halftime show, featuring music dedicated to first responders for a show that will take the field on September 11.

“This is a special group of students,” said Dr. Travis Higa. “Throughout the challenging times we have faced, these dedicated students have shown up in record numbers and given their all to support the university and our Golden Eagles.”

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, no staked tents are permitted; no vehicles are permitted, and no smoking or chewing tobacco is permitted on campus. Face masks are encouraged.

In case of significant rain, the event will be canceled.