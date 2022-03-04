HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Jo Hawkins-Jones, assistant teaching professor in the School of Education at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has secured approximately $350,000 through a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Funding will support the i.R.O.C.K. Academy + program at L.J. Rowan Elementary School in Hattiesburg over the course of four years. The funds will expand their ability to offer literacy-based academic support and mentoring to at-risk youth.

In addition to being a leader in producing exceptional teachers in the state of Mississippi, the USM School of Education is committed to partnering with local P-12 school systems to further contribute to advancing education in the state. i.R.O.C.K. Academy is a prime example of these efforts at work.

The program’s name is derived from a core message that participants should walk away understanding and believing about themselves, “I am Resilient, Optimistic, Charismatic and Kind.” It was created in 2018 after leaders at Rowan Elementary shared with a group of faculty from USM about their needs for academic support in math and literacy and mentorship for upper-elementary female students.

The i.R.O.C.K. Academy launched soon after when Dr. Hawkins-Jones led college students from her service-learning class in providing literacy-based mentoring for upper-elementary girls. Mentees were paired with positive role models who engaged in book talks with them. Both the mentees and mentors also received culturally-relevant texts to add to their libraries.

To date, approximately 70 USM students have completed service-learning through the i.R.O.C.K. Academy.