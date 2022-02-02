PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Progress is being made on the new East Hardy Street bridge that connects Hattiesburg and Petal over the Leaf River.

Pine Belt News reported foundation pilings and pile caps have been installed. Crews are estimating that the project will be complete in May 2023.

Another part of the project includes creating a new road that begins at East Hardy Street, east of Lee Street. The road will continue over the river and end north of Carterville Road in Petal.

The current bridge is 70-years old. Officials said about 10,000 cars pass over the bridge everyday, and it will remain open as crews work on the new bridge.

The new bridge will include archways at each end with the words “Forrest County” on the front. The current bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge with funding from the Leaf and Bouie Redevelopment District.