HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General’s Spirit Girls is set to host its fourth annual Prom-A-Palooza prom dress rental event in Hattiesburg.

Pine Belt News reported the event will be held on Sunday, March 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Bliss Bridal in Downtown Hattiesburg. Participants can try on and rent prom dresses for $12. Over 400 dresses will be available along with shoes and accessories.

According to the newspaper, all of the dresses are donated. Dress donations are still being accepted until Monday, February 28. They can be dropped off at the Marketing and Communications Office at the Forrest General Support Services Building located on the first floor at 125 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg. The rental fee covers storage a dry cleaning for the next year.