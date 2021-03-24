Proposal to redefine Metropolitan Statistical Area could affect cities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There has been a new proposal that would redefine the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), and it could affect smaller cities like Gulfport and Hattiesburg.

Under the new proposal, smaller cities would experience funding changes, which could impact grant and housing initiatives. Mississippi has four MSAs, including Jackson, Gulfport-Biloxi, Pascagoula and Hattiesburg.

The Hub City has a population within the 50,000 and 100,000 range. If the proposal goes through, leaders said it could adversely affect the city.

“This could have far-reaching implications on our ability to access federal transportation grants and other entitlement grants that affect the quality of life and our ability to provide services to our community,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Earlier this year, Hattiesburg was ranked second in job creation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MSA population range determines if a city is qualified for rankings for job creation. This new proposal would affect the city’s opportunity for economic and job development.

Judy Mellard, the executive director for the Housing Authority of Hattiesburg, said if the city is dropped from MSA, it would have detrimental effects on tax credits given to the city.

“Large businesses that want to have tax credits look at MSAs, and real estate developers look at MSA. And if we no longer one, we would get looked over more,” she stated.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are urging for the MSA to not change under its current status, which has been in place since 1950.

The new proposal to change cities’ MSA status is still up for review.