JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County employees are expected to receive a raise during the upcoming fiscal year, while taxpayers will get a rate cut.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the overall tax rate cut is 1.08 mills, but the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 still includes a $1-per-hour raise for county employees.

According to the report, there would be an increase in funding for Jones County and full funding for county schools, volunteer fire departments and bridge repairs.

The Chief Financial Officer for the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Charles Miller, said the county’s assessed value increased by more than 4%.

There will be a public budget hearing on Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The proposed budget will then be voted on by the supervisors.