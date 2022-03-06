SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall neighbors will have the opportunity to voice concerns and opinions about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act at a public forum.

Pine Belt News reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will host the meeting to discuss whether the town should opt out of the the Act or not.

The Act allows for cities and counties to opt out of selling or growing cannabis. Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton said he’s read about the subject, but is concerned about having to make a decision before rules and regulations are drawn.

He said the Mississippi Department of Revenue and the Mississippi Department of Health will be responsible for creating the rules and regulations around the Act. However, cities and counties are required to either opt in or out before those rules and regulations are decided.

According to the newspaper, Sumrall neighbors are encouraged to attend the public forum to discuss the town’s decision. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. It will be held at Sumrall Town Hall at 4880 Mississippi 589.