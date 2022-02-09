HATIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg city employee rescued a puppy that seemed to have been dumped on Highway 42.

Hattiesburg leaders said Technician Miguel Reyes was busy setting up barricades in areas of flash flooding. When he was working near the Highway 42 Bypass and Main Street Intersection, he noticed a puppy had been dumped at the busiest area of the road. As he tried to grab the puppy, it fell into a hole around the railroad tracks. He reached into the hole and rescued the puppy.

The puppy was taken in for a vet check, and it was discovered that she had no physical injuries. However, the veterinarian noticed she had a substantial diagnosis that required her to stay the weekend at the clinic.

Miguel Reyes poses with the puppy he rescued. (Courtesy: The City of Hattiesburg)

On Monday, February 7, Hattiesburg leaders were informed that she recovered. Reyes was given the opportunity to meet up with her again.

A couple is scheduled to pick her up on Wednesday, February 9 to bring her to her forever home.