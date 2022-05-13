PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Purvis husband and wife were sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroine, and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin, and a mixture of fentanyl.

According to investigators, the Grahams dealt large amounts of the serious drugs to numerous individuals in Lamar and Harrison counties, including individuals that overdosed. Prosecutors said the Grahams were aware of the overdoses.

The conspiracy also involved the Grahams using a gun and flashlight to beat someone associated with the conspiracy. Although the conspiracy involved several individuals, prosecutors said the Grahams were at the top of the pyramid.

Jeremy Graham and Harley Graham were both sentenced to 236 months in prison.