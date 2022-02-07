PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – A new City Hall will open in Purvis.

The 1968 building currently shares space with the Purvis Police Department. However, the new location will be across the road with a 4,300-square foot facility. The old building will only be used by the police department.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) said investing in small towns is necessary.

“A lot of our way of life and culture comes out of small towns in Mississippi. Those need to be vibrant and effective, and hopefully, young people will want to stay in them and have them grow like they are here,” said Hosemann.

City leaders said they hope the new building will be completed by the end of 2022.