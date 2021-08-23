Purvis leaders plan to move city hall to new location

PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) – A new Purvis City Hall is in the works as soon as the end of this year. According to Pine Belt News, the new headquarters will give city leaders a new location for the city’s administration.

Mayor Roger Herrin said the plan is for the Purvis Police Department to stay in the current city hall building on Shelby Speights Drive, while city hall operations will move a few yards down the road to the current site of the Nearly New Treasures thrift shop.

The report stated the move was made possible with the help of State Senator John Polk, who recently secured a check for $700,000 from the state for the project.

City officials are expected to take receipt of the funds in mid-September. An exact cost for the project has not been determined, and the building will be approximately 4,000 square feet.

The new building will feature a drive-through for customers to pay bills and attend to other matters.