HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Purvis man faces drug and gun charges after he allegedly tried to run from police during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, July 14.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said police and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics tried to pull over Ashton Dantzler, 32, for a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. near 4th Street and 25th Avenue. They said he tried to run from officers.

Officers said they found a weapon, marijuana, oxycodone and $11,295 in cash during his arrest.

He was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and as a fugitive with active warrants from another jurisdiction.

Ashton Dantzler, (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department).

Dantzler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.