HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Purvis native, who is a retired Army major, received the Purple Heart medal for wounds he sustained in 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan was presented the Purple Heart medal by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Wednesday, August 23. The event was hosted by the Mississippi National Guard at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Armed Forces Museum.

“This hallowed award represents a recognition of Major Hogan’s valor and bravery in combat in Iraq—and a testament to all of us and to future generations of Americans of his commitment to defend our country and his willingness to uphold that commitment, even at the risk of his own life,” Hyde-Smith said.

Hogan, who was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, in 2005, suffered fragment wounds and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) on September 11, 2006, when an improvised explosive device struck the Stryker vehicle in which he was riding.

A captain at the time, Hogan continued his active duty career which included two subsequent tours of duty in Kuwait. He was honorably released from active duty in 2013 and transferred into the U.S. Army Reserves where was promoted to the rank of major. He was medically separated from the Reserves in 2018.

The Purple Heart, created by General George Washington in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit, is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who has been wounded, killed, or has died after being wounded. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that the Department of Defense authorized the Purple Heart award for TBIs incurred during combat operations.