JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A railroad crossing on State Route 29 will close in Jones County on Monday, April 17.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the railroad crossing on State Route 29 (Hill Street) between Front Street and U.S. 11.

The closure is expected to begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. MDOT officials said crews will be replacing the railroad crossing.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route and to be alert for roadside workers.