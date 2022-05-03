RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – An elderly woman received a gift of a lifetime when her roof was repaired on Saturday, April 30.

Madeline Lott Haynes has lived in Rawls Springs for 30 years. She said her roof has been leaking for five years.

Grants Unlimited helped Haynes find the money from a special needs assistance program that awarded $8,000 to elderly or disabled, low income homeowners.

The grant money was awarded to the First Bank through the Federal Home Loan Bank. They said it’s their goal to give back to the community.

Due to an unhabitual roof, Haynes hasn’t been able to get home insurance. She said she hopes with the new repairs, she will be able to now apply for home insurance.