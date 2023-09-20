HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Are you ready to celebrate Halloween?

The annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party at the Hattiesburg Zoo will take place nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Friday, October 20 and running through Monday, October 30.

Tickets are available for all ages two and older at a cost of $13 in advance, and $15 at the gate. However, there will be a nightly ticket capacity limit and ticket availability is not guaranteed at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hattiesburg Zoo website. There is no admission fee for children under the age of two. Annual passes do not apply for Zoo Boo.

The Spook-tacular Express will be running all night for guests to enjoy, and rides are included in the admission price. The Creepy Cantina and Goblin Grill will be open and offering regular menu items.

The Haunted High-Ropes Adventure Course will be open each night of Zoo Boo. Sky-Trail tickets cost $10 and Sky-Tykes tickets cost $5 and can be purchased by the course upon arrival.

Eerie Animal Shows and Alarming Animal Encounters will take place multiple times each evening, and the Petrifying Petting Zoo and Wicked Wallaby Walkabout will be open for guests throughout the evening.

Zoo Boo Halloween Party at the Hattiesburg Zoo (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Zoo)

Children are encouraged to wear costumes, and adults are welcome to join in the fun. Zoo officials asked that adults not wear masks unless it is for health reasons, with the mask only covering the nose and mouth. Any mask designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is welcomed for the use of patrons.

Zoo Boo is not a trick-or-treating event.

Zoo Boo is a rain or shine event. Only in the case of severe weather will Zoo management cancel an evening of ZooBoo. If that happens, ticket holders will be able to receive a refund or move tickets to another night.