Red Kettle Season in Laurel to kick off early

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is kicking off in Laurel a little early this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bell ringers will begin ringing at physical kettles throughout Laurel on November 13, 2020.

Each kettle stand will have a contactless giving option through our QR code. Laurel’s digital kettle is

live now at LaurelKettle.org. Donations can also be given at the register during checkout at local

retailers. This year’s kettle goal is $90,000.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. Funds received this season make or

break our ability to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are excited to kick off the Christmas

season and look forward to your support in helping us reach our goal of $90,000 to make this year a

success for our neighbors in need,” stated Major Raymond Pruitt, The Salvation Army of Laurel

Corps Officer.

To support The Salvation Army of Laurel, visit LaurelKettle.org.

