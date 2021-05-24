Registration Open for 2021 Dog Days 5K and 2 Mile Walk at FestivalSouth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City Services Dogs will host the 2021 Dog Days 5K and 2 Mile Walk. As part of FestivalSouth, the sixth annual event will be on June 12 at Kamper Park in Hattiesburg.

“We are excited to have this event back after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19,” said Hub City Service Dogs Executive Director, Angela Davis-Morris. “We chose not to include certain parts of the event this year to help our participants stay safe, but we still plan to have a lot of fun!”

Kicking off at 7:30 a.m., the race tours through the Avenues of Hattiesburg, down Mamie Street and Concart Street, ending near the Hattiesburg Zoo. The event will include breakfast from Topher’s, food from local vendors, live entertainment, and an event favorite, the run-by dog pageant judged by local celebrities.

Registration is $25 per participant. Event-day registration will be available for $35 the morning of the race. The event will include limited edition t-shirts as part of registration with additional shirts for sale event day. Proceeds will benefit Hub City Service Dogs, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps place and custom train service dogs with individuals who demonstrate a true need.

“This is our sixth Dog Days event, and I know everyone is ready to enjoy some normalcy now that it is finally starting to feel safe,” said Davis-Morris. “Each year, we strive to grow the event while creating more awareness for our organization. We are happy to continue our partnership with FestivalSouth for another year. This event has raised $78,000 in total, which has helped us greatly in meeting the needs of our clients.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.hubcityservicedogs.org.